Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $879
Dell Technologies · 26 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$879 $1,613
free shipping

Save $734 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv145w10p1c4012so
Details
