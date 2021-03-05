New
Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD & 2GB GPU
$779 $1,356
Features
  • 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p2c3008
