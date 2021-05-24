Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen i5 1080p 14" Laptop for $549

Coupon code "SummerLT1" drops it to $478 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4008
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
Save $244 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3.0GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB HPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best we've seen since Black Friday, a $100 drop since last month, and $585 off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $56 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on 29 models, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD for $249 in cart ($50 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9Ghz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $554 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.60GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $448 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a $120 drop from earlier this month and a savings of $334 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $180 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2721HN
It's a savings of $90 off list and the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
Apply coupon code "4U2021GRADS" to take 30% off with no minimum or 40% off items $499 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurb items are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
