Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen i5 1080p 14" Laptop for $549
Dell Technologies · 32 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen i5 1080p 14" Laptop
$549 $719
free shipping

Coupon code "SummerLT1" drops it to $478 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav143w10p2c4008
  • Code "SummerLT1 "
  • Expires 5/31/2021
