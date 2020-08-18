Save $792 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav157w10pc1002
Coupon code "SAVE10" drops it to $162 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts it to $224 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
These models start at $399 after coupon code "2020AUGDEAL1" and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's a low by $154. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a savings of $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A9-9420E 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S-Mode
- Model: 81VS000CUS
That's $230 under list and beats our mention from last week, which was $530 and didn't include the Optane upgrade. Buy Now at HP
- On the configuration page, scroll down to "Storage" and choose "256 GB Intel® SSD + 16 GB Intel® Optane™ memory" to drop the price to $519.99.
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- HP Active Pen
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL75AV_1
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
Save $512 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104b
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts it to $101 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th gen. Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $13 off list on this well-reviewed keyboard. (Dell Home is also the only seller offering it right now.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- designed specifically for Chrome OS
- Chrome shortcut keys
- multimedia, calculator, search, system lock, print screen
- Model: KB5220W-C
Coupon code "SAVE10" drops it to $400 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
