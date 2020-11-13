New
Dell Vostro 15 5502 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop
$649 $1,213
Features
  • 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv155w10p2c5104tpbfdb
