Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen 15.6" Laptop
$499 $856
Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p2c3001
