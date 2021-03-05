Save $357 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3001
-
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's a savings of $182 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we've seen & a savings of $260. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "7390LAP35" to save an extra 35% off select laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Save on over 60 configurations of laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 5490 Kaby Lake i5 14" Laptop for $499.99.
It's $100 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: E410MA-OH24
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at
$195 $230. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C330 MediaTek 11.6" Touch Laptop for $244.99 after code "C330DEAL" ($55 off).
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5502 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $799 ($342 off list).
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $627 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c511tp
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to save $161 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17" 2560x1600 QHD+ IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
You'd pay over $107 more for a similar combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "2021MARDEAL2" to save $200 off select laptops priced $499 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "SAVE17" to save $112 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|41%
|--
|$499
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register