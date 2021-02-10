New
Dell Technologies · 31 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$499 $649
free shipping

Apply coupon code "prezdaylt499" to drop it to $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smi153w10p1c5122
  • Code "prezdaylt499 "
  • Expires 2/15/2021
