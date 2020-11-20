New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
$580 $700
free shipping

That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco

  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" Truelife FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 12GB RAM; 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i3593-7098BLK-PUS
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
