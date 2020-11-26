New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 7500 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$899 $1,713
It's $814 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4GB graphics
  • Model: smv157w10pc1002bfdb
