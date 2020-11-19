New
Dell Technologies
Dell Vostro 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC
$499 $999
free shipping

It's $30 under our mention from October, $500 off the list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3681w10ps2075db
  Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
