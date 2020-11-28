New
Dell Technologies · 32 mins ago
Dell P2419H 23.8" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$190 w/ $50 Dell gift card $250
free shipping

Assuming you use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge at least $160. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports
  • HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: P2419H
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2020
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Dell Technologies Dell
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 24% -- $190 Buy Now
Newegg   $180 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price