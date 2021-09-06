Dell OptiPlex 3080 10th-Gen. i3 Micro Desktop PC for $639

That's $460 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10500T 2.30GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s219daco3080mffus
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Get this price via coupon code "VOSTRO40" and save $611 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a $20 drop since July, $562 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $478 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $457 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "LABORDAY40" to save sitewide on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
That's the best price we could find by $190. (The GPU alone costs $1,499 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
Save on laptops, desktops, 2-in-1s, and all-in-ones from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 15-eg0065st 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 12GB RAM for $679.99 ($100 off).
Take up to half off laptops, desktops, servers, and accessories. Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes, which you'll find on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 3551 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Workstation Laptop for $1,419 ($1,738 off)
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes (you'll find them on the product pages).
Save on Vostro, XPS, Inspiron, and Optiplex models, with deals starting from $569 (outside of one $399 exception). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $679 ($562 off).
Save on business class switches, NAS, storage arrays, and disk backups. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Many models are discounted by an extra $250 via coupon code "SERVER250".
- Pictured is the Dell PowerVault NX3240 NX-Series Windows NAS for $5,718.99 ($5,717 off)
It's $20 under last week's mention, $627 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a $91 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $968. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
It's marked at 45% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Dell Technologies
|41%
|--
|$639
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register