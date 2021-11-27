That's $90 under our mention from last week, $575 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: S218DO3080SFFUS
That's the lowest price we've seen and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
That's $60 under our mention from last week, $582 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
Choose from 30 desktop models, including Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS builds. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop for $409 ($404 off).
Apply coupon code "BFDTLQ13" to save $350 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, AND 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro License)
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
Save up to 50% off on fire tablets, up to 46% off on Samsung monitors, up to 66% off on Xbox digital video games, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
That's the lowest price we could find by $245. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 318G9AA#ABA
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
The starting price has now dropped to $229 thanks to on-page coupon codes. (Eligible items are marked, but everything else is still discounted by up to 50% off.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
Prices start at $169.99 and several models include gift cards ranging from $50 to $175. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Gift cards will appear in cart for eligible items
- Pictured is the Dell S2721HGF 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for $219.99 ($130 off)
Save on over 35 items, with headsets starting from $28, soundbars from $33, speakers from $42, printers from $190, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Epson WorkForce Color MFP Supertank Printer for $349 (low by $60).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Get this price via coupon code "BFLT32". That's $50 under our mention from yesterday, and a savings of $261 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
It's $200 under last month's mention, $571 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
