Dell Latitude 5420 11th-Gen i5 14" Laptop for $1,159
Dell Technologies · 59 mins ago
Dell Latitude 5420 11th-Gen i5 14" Laptop
$1,159 $1,469
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BFiJLT17" to take $963 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: s006l542014us
  • Code "BFiJLT17 "
