That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 Touch LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: i5406-3661SLV-PUS
That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
It's $210 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i5-6300U 3GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14.6" (1366x768) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 680392814210
It's $764 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11390H 3.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GBB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro License)
Save on laptops, monitors, all-in-ones, and various accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $1,229.50 ($1,230 off).
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
Apply coupon code "50LAP5480" to take 50% off a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $67 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by shoebacca via eBay
- It's available in Red
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
It's $469 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold the Max Mart via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10310U 1.7GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 12.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
You'd pay around the same for a mere 16GB RAM version elsewhere. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- It's backed by a 1-year Dell warranty.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700T 2.8GHz quad-core processor
- 32GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
That's $200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2. SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: G15-5500BLK-PUS
