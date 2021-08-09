Dell Inspiron 15 3505 Ryzen 5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $430
Dell Inspiron 15 3505 Ryzen 5 15.6" Touch Laptop
$430
free shipping

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: i3505-A542BLK-PUS
