Dell Technologies · 21 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3505 Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop
$499 $549
free shipping

Apply coupon code "Extra50" to save $61 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cai153w10p2c258lc
  • Code "Extra50"
  • Expires 1/8/2021
