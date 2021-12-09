It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10
- Model: I3501-3467BLK-PUS
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply code "VOSTRO40" to save $371 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That's $50 below our mention in November and a savings of $270. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Limited availability in some areas.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
That's 60% off and a savings of $2,074. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia Quadro T2000 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: xctop755015usrf_vp
Apply coupon code "MERRY14W" for a savings of $380 off list. That's $50 under our mention from a week ago and $478 less than Lenovo's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Save an extra 60% off with coupon code "7290DEAL60". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupons, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
New office furniture is just what you need before the new year. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Mobile Sit-to-Stand Compact Desk for $129.99 (low by $41).
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop office furniture, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Shop standing desks from $290, executive chairs starting at $130, corner desks as low as $235, task chairs from $75, file cabinets beginning at $180, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Members get 10% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Many items receive free delivery; otherwise, choose store pickup to avoid the shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $125 ($135 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
That is a $678 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $121 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|24%
|--
|$430
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register