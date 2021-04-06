New
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$548 $660
Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smi153w10p1c5122
