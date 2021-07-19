Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro for $449
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro
$449 $670
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) displayu
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smi153w10p1c5122db
