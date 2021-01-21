New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$499 $610
free shipping

It's $111 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cai153w10p1c405
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 18% -- $499 Buy Now