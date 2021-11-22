Save $200 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: i7415-A920BLU-PUS
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That's 60% off and a savings of $2,074. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia Quadro T2000 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: xctop755015usrf_vp
That's $60 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also over $1,000 off list.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (w/ Win 11 Pro license)
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's a $51 drop from our mention from three days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $31. Most stores charge $549 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- For the vast majority of people, this $499 Staples offer will be the best deal, but note that Micro Center offers it in Ice Blue for $450. For the Micro Center deal, you have to reserve it online, then pay for it in store.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC flash memory
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CX22NA-211.BB01
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- works w/ Apple HomeKit and Ring
- gives you a smart lock without changing the look of your home or keys
- Model: C-D11U
That's $240 under our mention from three weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Choose from 20 desktop models, including Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS builds. Plus, many systems are further discounted by specific coupon codes to be found on individual product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC for $509 after coupon code "BFDTLQ10" ($518 off, and $60 less than our mention from three weeks ago).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's a low by $70 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI, 3 x USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3221QS
- UPC: 884116375623
