eBay · 20 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 11th-Gen. i5 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$620 $780
free shipping

It's a $17 drop from our Black Friday mention, $160 less than Dell direct, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dell via eBay.
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake 4-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: mktn25406ekxjh
