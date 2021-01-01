It's dropped by $100 since November; Walmart is charging over $1,000 for the same build. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB graphics card
- Windows 10
- Model: i5505-A753GRY-PUS
Published 1 hr ago
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save. That's $159 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17." 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $557 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
Save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Apply code "NEWYEAR2021" to save on laptops, desktops, workstations, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- 31% applies to items priced $398 or less via the same code.
Save on a range of models and builds for every computing need. Additionally, save even more via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- $50 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $499+ via "DELL50".
- $100 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $899+ via "DELL100".
- $200 off select OptiPlex, Latitude, and Precision PCs priced $1,499+ via "DELL200".
- 40% off select Vostro PCs via "VOSTRO40".
While matched at some retailers, it's $190 under list price and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- height-, pivot-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: U2417H
- UPC: 636983154227, 889028039472, 884116202769
Apply coupon code "2020DECDEAL3" to save on 4 models. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The code is not valid on clearance items.
