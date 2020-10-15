It's a savings of $50 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- HDMI and VGA ports
- Dell ComfortView and flicker-free technologies
- stand tilts from -5° to 20°
- 178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles
- Model: H3K85
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
That's $37 under August mention and the best price we could find today by $100. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 31.5" 2K Quad HD 2560x1440 resolution display
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles
- adjustable stand
- wall-mountable design
- Model: S3220DGF
Thanks to the gift card it's the best price we could find today by $40. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI, DisplayPort, USB
- Model: U2419H
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: SE2419HR
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- All of these items are backed by an Acer 90-day warranty.
That's $115 less than you'd pay from third-party sellers elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LowBlue mode
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: Q32V3
That's $28 under our previous mention, a low by $100, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
- 3440x1440p (UWQHD) resolution
- 1800R curvature
- 4ms response time
- FreeSync HDMI; DisplayPort
- Model: 138035
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th gen Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- up to 10 ppm monochrome and up to 7.2 ppm color copying
- up to 15.8 ppm monochrome and up to 11.3 ppm color printing
- 2400 dpi scanning
- 2.4" display WiFi
- voice activated printing
- smart device printing
- Model: XP-6100
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- washable foam filter
- 6ft cord
It's $60 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 1ms response time
- Model: 24G1OD
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $184 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Shop a selection of Black Friday deals early to get up to 41% off laptops and 2-in-1s, monitors from $100, and more discounts on desktops and accessories that go up to 54%. Shop Now at Dell Home
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
It's $20 under our mention from last week, $564 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|38%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register