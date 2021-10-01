It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges; Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hole saw and backing plates
- works with metal or wood doors
- Model: D180004
At $20 off, this is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
- Model: DWMT73802
- UPC: 076174738025
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
Apply coupon code "30IEUPWR" for a savings of $14. That's $5 less than our mention from April. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red at this price.
- Sold by WarmQ Tidy Car Master via Amazon.
- 4,000 PSI
- 3 extension wands
- 1/4" quick connector
- wash mitt attachment
- 4 pressure washer nozzles
That's $12 off and the lowest price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
- Precision slotted, Phillips, torx screwdrivers
- Magnetic black oxide non-slip tips
- Made of chromium vanadium steel
- Model: DS-CJAMZ2004
That's $1 under our July mention, $3 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- bottle opener
- large flathead driver
- includes premium leather sleeve
- choke tube wrench for .10, .12, .16, .20, .28, and .410 GA
- Model: 30-001784
Accomplish a variety of destruction based tasks for less than half the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extract nails
- pry boards
- whack things
That's a savings of $19 off the price of the pipe cutter. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
To get this deal, select item and add both to the cart. Discount will apply automatically.
- handheld
- adjustment mechanism
- tool-free blade change
- chrome rollers
- 1/8" to 1-1/8" cut capacity
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more.
Save on circular saws, drills, miter saws, sanders, and more. 25 items available.
Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
This tool set's $70 price tag disappears when you buy it alongside the tool center linked below.
- Click here to see the Craftsman Tool Center.
Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP.
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more.
Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
These start at $38 with third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 140 watts of continuous household power on
- 120V AC outlet and 3.1 Amp USB ports
- Model: DXAEPI140
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
Add item to cart to bag a free DeWalt 12V 5/8" Circular Saw ($139 value). Buy Now at Lowe's
Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|62%
|$15 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$15
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|30%
|$35 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$28
|Check Price
|Blain's Farm & Fleet
|$15 (exp 4 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$29 (exp 19 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
