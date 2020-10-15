New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt Heavy Duty Compressor Combo Kit
$185 $330
free shipping

That's $44 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
Features
  • 6-gallon 165 PSI max pancake compressor
  • 18GA brad nailer
  • 50-ft. air hose
  • Model: DW1KIT18PPR
