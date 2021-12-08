Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to drop it to $213.05. That's a $52 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- string trimmer
- blower
- battery
- charger
- 0.08" line, pre-wound in spool
- concentrator nozzle
- Model: DCKO215M1
That's a savings of $129 taking into account the free tool offer. Buy Now at Amazon
- Choose from a bunch of DeWalt tools worth up to $179. (See 'style'.)
- two 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10-amp hours of capacity
- charges 12V, 20V and 60V MAX batteries at a 4 amp charge rate
- includes soft bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping fees (vary by ZIP) or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (if you're an Ace Rewards member; it's free to sign up).
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Each item is eligible for a different, pre-determined freebie; you can't choose one specifically
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool for $199 (low by at least $129)
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's a $9 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- rear clip and belt loop
- ballistic poly fabric
- Model: DG5103
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- Model: DW2097
