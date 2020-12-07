Add this saw to the cart to see this price, which is the lowest we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 2,800-spm
- 5/8" stroke length
- LED light
- variable-speed trigger
- Model: DCS312B
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
That's the best price we could find by $2, although most sellers charge over $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December 15 but can be ordered now.
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
- Tungsten Carbide
- 32-tooth blade for versatility
- 80-tooth blade for fine finish
- Model: DW3128P5
- UPC: 753569656781, 028877308944
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
That's a $58 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- band saw
- standard blade
- hex wrench
- case
- Model: DWM120K
- UPC: 885911048507, 785497989655, 754262132428, 767654206270
Apply coupon code "PWRTL15" to save $65 off the list price. You'd pay $139 or more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- tool-free blade change
- portable
- includes 5 blades, miter guage, and rip fence
- Model: RK7323
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metabo was formerly Hitachi Power Tools.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- can be used corded via the MultiVolt AC adapter (sold separately)
- 36V miter saw
- 4 AH battery and charger
- Model: C3610DRAQAM
With coupon code "PWRTL15", that's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 1500 RPM
- tilting base for bevel cuts
- 1" max cutting depth
- Model: SH02Z-R
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- 7-1/4" 18T carbide tip blade
- hex wrench
- beveling shoe up to 55° for angled cuts
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $370 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Stock is limited and varies by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's $9 under what you'd pay for just the adapter elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Note: Stock is limited and varies by ZIP Code.
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
