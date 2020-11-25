New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt XTREME Drill Driver/Impact Driver Kit
$120 $200
free shipping

You'd pay $80 more for a new kit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
  • Model: DCK221F2R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Drills eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $120 Buy Now