You'd pay $80 more for a new kit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2R
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 LEDs
- 1/4" hex chuck
- up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
- includes battery, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCF885C1
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" x 6"
- heavy-duty shank provides maximum durability
- cutting spurs provide optimum hole finish
- hex shank prevents slipping and fits all 1/4" quick change systems
- hang hole allows for bit storage and wire pulling
- Model: DW1586
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charge (price varies by zip).
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
Hit the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section beneath the price to add a free tool to your order (worth up to $199, which would make your entire order half-price, which is neat). Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a grinder, drywall screw gun, jigsaw, and router.
It's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- variable speed control up to 750 RPM
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- 120-lbs. of torque
- Model: SS2811
Apply coupon code "DXNL7TNK" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ECmallUS via Amazon.
- 17 variable speed gears
- 12 drill bits included
- 360° rotating handle
- storage box
- 2,800rpm
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
That's a savings of $259 off the list price, and $60 less than you'd pay for the SS-5 model in new condition (that model is nearly identical, but has a 40-oz. reservoir instead of the 48-oz. on the SS-6 has). Buy Now at eBay
- A two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- This item is fully functional, but may have minor scratches or dents, and may not come with the original box.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- 3 brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- 48-oz. water tank capacity
- Model: SS-6FR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$120
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register