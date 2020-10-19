It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- brushless motor
- 3/8" ratcheting chuck for a wide variety of bits
- 2-speed transmission
- 15 clutch settings
- Model: DCD706B
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" x 6"
- heavy-duty shank provides maximum durability
- cutting spurs provide optimum hole finish
- hex shank prevents slipping and fits all 1/4" quick change systems
- hang hole allows for bit storage and wire pulling
- Model: DW1586
Apply coupon code "491001" to cut it to $40 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 21-position clutch and 2-speed gear box
- 20V MAX lithium-ion battery w/ fuel gauge
- LED work light
Apply coupon code "J4PR3S2K" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tooleader Direct via Amazon.
- variable speed
- 620 in-lb torque max
- horizontal and vertical bubble precision guide
- LED light
- 10-ft. cord
- Model: PID04A
It's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2 speeds
- 1/2" keyless chuck
- includes charger & battery
- Model: CMCD710C1
That's a buck cheaper than we found the refurb version elsewhere, and $9 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- built-in LED light
- includes charger and 2 12v lithium-ion batteries
- Model: PS31-2A
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more.
Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Use the promo code to save on a huge selection of regular and sale-priced washers, dryers, fridges, stoves, range hoods, and more. Get up to an extra $500 off with coupon "470000000005369".
The codes gives $150 off $1,499, $300 off $1,999, or $500 off $2,499 or more.
- Lowe's offers a price match guarantee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more.
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas.
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
It's $11 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- universal fitment for use on all major brands
- no adapter required
- variety set of blades
- Model: DWA4216
- UPC: 885911318969
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 variable speeds
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 16 position adjustable torque control drill driver, 2 20-volt MAX 1.3 Ah li-ion battery packs, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD771C2
