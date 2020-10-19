New
Lowe's · 55 mins ago
DeWalt XTREME 3/8" 12V Max Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill
$74 $109
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • brushless motor
  • 3/8" ratcheting chuck for a wide variety of bits
  • 2-speed transmission
  • 15 clutch settings
  • Model: DCD706B
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Drills Lowe's DeWalt
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 32% -- $74 Buy Now