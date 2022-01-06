It's a savings of $85 off list and the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 2 variable speed ranges
- 2-position side handle
- adjustable bail handle
- metal-gear housing
- brushless motor
- Model: DCD460B
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup (varies by ZIP) to dodge the $80 truck delivery fee.
- includes two 20V max lithium-ion battery packs, one charger, and one kit bag
- 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- comfort grip handle
- brushless motor
- LED light
- Model: DCK277C2
That's a saving of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED light
- 20-second trigger release delay
- both feature a brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- 1,700 in-lbs of torque
- 2 batteries and charger
- Model: DCK275C2
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- two 20-volt MAX 1.3Ah li-ion batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- 16 position adjustable torque control
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 2 variable speeds
- LED light
- Model: DCD771C2
It's $78 off list and the best shipped price we could find by $29, but outside of resellers, you'd pay at least $160 for just the tool set alone. Buy Now at Home Depot
- M12 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 2 battery packs
- battery charger
- 15-pc. titanium drill bit set
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- belt clip, driver bit holder, auxiliary handle, and soft carry bag
- two 24V batteries (2.0Ah and 4.0Ah) and charger
- 2 variable speeds, up to 2,000rpm
- keyless 1/2" all-metal chuck
- 650-in-lbs of torque
- brushless motor
- Model: KDD 1424AB-03
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
You'd pay $3 more for similar at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by homecollection_deals via eBay.
- 3-ply and breathable
- elastic ear loop
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
It's $4 under our March mention and the lowest available price today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- metric/SAE
- O-ring and retaining pin compatible
- 72-tooth ratchet
- Model: DWMT74739
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
