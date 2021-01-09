New
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt FlexVolt 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack
$154 in cart $250
free shipping

That's $45 less than CPO Commerce charges direct, $96 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • tri-platform compatibility 20V MAX, 60V MAX, and 120V MAX
  • Model: DCB606-2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 38% -- $154 Buy Now