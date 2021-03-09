That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- helical-cut steel gears
- 360° side handle
- reversible, variable-speed control from 0 to 850 rpm
- Model: DW235G
-
-
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and LED light
- Model: P1816-P705
- variable speed
- 1/2" metal keyless chuck
- two 20V 2,000mAh lithium-ion batteries
- charger
- 32 driver bits and extension rod
- belt clip
- Model: TDCD03P
- includes 30 accessories
- 3/8" chuck
- Model: LD120VA
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
- high performance aluminum oxide grain
- ideal for cutting black pipe, rebar, threaded rod, stainless steel, and other metals
- Model: DWA8424L
