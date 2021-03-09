New
Certified Refurb DeWalt 7.8A Variable Speed 1/2" Corded Drill
$65 $130
free shipping

That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • helical-cut steel gears
  • 360° side handle
  • reversible, variable-speed control from 0 to 850 rpm
  • Model: DW235G
