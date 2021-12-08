That's a low by $115, although most sellers charge $300. Buy Now at eBay
- 7.5" blade
- Flexvolt 3Ah Li-ion Battery
- charger
- adjustable depth
- speed control
- Model: DCED472X1
Save on portable power stations, solar generators, and solar panels. (Prices drop via coupon codes noted on product pages.) Shop Now at Jackery, Inc
- Pictured is the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $159.99 after coupon (a $40 low).
That's the best price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Costco
- (3) 600W outlets & 720Wh capacity
- 600W inverter
- recharge from 0% to 80% in 1 hour
- control w/ Ecoflow app
- Model: EFRIVER600PRO-AM
There are around 15 discounted options available, with prices starting as low as $250. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb EcoFlow Delta 1269Wh Travel Generator for $899.99 ($798 less than a new model).
It's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4 AC outlets
- integrated solar controller
- 660-Watt/hour battery capacity
- Model: DR660PSS
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
That's a savings of $129 taking into account the free tool offer. Buy Now at Amazon
- Choose from a bunch of DeWalt tools worth up to $179. (See 'style'.)
- two 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10-amp hours of capacity
- charges 12V, 20V and 60V MAX batteries at a 4 amp charge rate
- includes soft bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$230
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register