DeWalt 6.3A Drywall Screwgun for $55
New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 6.3A Drywall Screwgun
$55 $65
free shipping

Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" cuts the price, putting it $44 under the best deal we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • rubber grip; 2-finger trigger
  • variable speed trigger
  • 4,000 rpm maximum speed
  • Model: DW272
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% $41 (exp 7 mos ago) $55 Buy Now