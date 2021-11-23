That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
It's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- DCD771 Cordless Drill/Driver
- DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver
- DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw
- DCL040 LED Work Light
- Model: DCK466D2
- UPC: 885911696401
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- SB-1850BN brad nailer drives 18Ga brad nails from 5/8" to 2"
- SB-1664FN 16Ga finish nailer drives finish nails from 1-1/4" to 2-1/2"
- BTFP71875 crown stapler drives staples from 1/4" to 9/16"
- 1/4-inch x 15' PVC air hose includes fittings
- Model: BTFP3KIT
- UPC: 719918336957, 077914061175
That's $129 under what Home Depot charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- built-in LED light
- powered by REDLITHIUM lithium-ion batteries
- Model: 2691-22
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- CMCD700 20V drill/driver w/ 2 speeds
- CMCF800 20V impact driver
- easy bit change
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
It's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by voodublu via eBay.
- includes drill driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, jig saw, oscillating tool, cutoff tool/grinder, flashlight, 2 batteries, and charger
- Model: PCCK619L8
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Choose from hardwood, tile, vinyl, or laminate. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Free delivery of local orders of $50 or more (exclusions apply).
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best now by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly between drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
