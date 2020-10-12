New
DeWalt 32" Metal Folding V-Groove Stand Sawhorse
$32 $48
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to get the best price we could find by $8.

  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • 2,000-lb. capacity per pair of these sawhorses (only one is included)
  • Flip handle for easy carrying
  • Rubber pads
  • Side latches
  • Model: DWST11155
  Code "PFALL15"
  Expires 10/12/2020
