eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max XR Combo Kit
$224 $280
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" for a savings of $56, which puts it $96 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
Features
  • 1/2" ratcheting nitro-carburized metal chuck with carbide inserts
  • 3-mode LED light
  • 3 speeds
  • one-handed loading
  • includes hammer drill, brushless impact driver, 2 lithium-ion batteries, charger, 2 belt hooks, 360° side handle, and contractor bag
  • Model: DCK299M2R
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
  • Expires 11/17/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
