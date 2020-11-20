New
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$360 $400
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAY10LESSCR" for a saving of $40, which puts it $170 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • includes compact drill driver, 1/4" impact driver, grinder, reciprocating saw, oscillating multi-tool, circular saw, and more...
  • also incudes 1/2-gallon portable wet/dry vacuum, blower, Bluetooth speaker, LED work light, 2 batteries, charger, and 2 contractor bags
  • Model: DCK1020D2R
  • Code "PAY10LESSCR"
  • Expires 11/22/2020
