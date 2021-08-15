DeWalt 20V Max 7.25" Miter Saw (Bare Tool) for $243
eBay · 39 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max 7.25" Miter Saw (Bare Tool)
$243 $320
free shipping

  • Note: it does not include a battery and/or charger.
  • Sold by CPO commerce via eBay.
Features
  • XPS cross cut positioning system
  • stainless steel miter detent plate
  • oversized bevel scale
  • brushed motor
  • Model: DCS361B
  • Popularity: 4/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 28% -- $243 Buy Now
Amazon   $279 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price