- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 speeds
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- adjustable torque control settings
- steel belt clip
- tough magnetic bit
- Model: DCD780C2
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
- brushless motor
- two 20V MAX batteries & charger
- Model: DCD797D2R
- 2 speeds
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- built-in LED lights
- Model: K1005A
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
- 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 batteries w/ charger
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
- LED light
- keyless chuck
- 2-Speed gearbox
- includes battery, charger, and double sided bit
- Model: CMCD700C1
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
- up to 120 minutes of steam
- proofs bread
- 47-oz water reservoir
- includes wire rack, baking pan, broiling rack, crumb tray, and drip tray
- Model: CSO-300
- minimizes drops
- reduces wobbles & breakage
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
- supports up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: DWST11556
