New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max 1/2" Compact Drill Driver Kit
$106 $230
free shipping

You'd pay at least $179 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 2 speeds
  • 1/2" ratcheting chuck
  • adjustable torque control settings
  • steel belt clip
  • tough magnetic bit
  • Model: DCD780C2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Drills eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 53% -- $106 Buy Now