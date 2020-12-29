New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max XR Tool Connect Compact Hammer Drill Kit
$130 $300
free shipping

That's $119 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • brushless motor
  • two 20V MAX batteries & charger
  • Model: DCD797D2R
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 56% $136 (exp 12 mos ago) $130 Buy Now