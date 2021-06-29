DeWalt 20V MAX 2 Ah Li-Ion Compact Battery 2-Pack for $112 in cart
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V MAX 2 Ah Li-Ion Compact Battery 2-Pack
$112 in cart $240
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for two batteries elsewhere by $73. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Add this to your cart to see this price.
  • no memory; low self-discharge
  • 3 LED fuel gauge system
  • 45-minute recharge time
  • Model: DCB2032
