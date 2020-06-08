That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $11.78 shipping charge.
- 12,000opm max speed
- uses hook and loop type sand paper
- includes dust collector bag
- Model: DCW210B
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's $138 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1700 in. lbs. of Torque
- Model: DCF809BW240
This promotion includes wide range of already-discounted tools with savings up to $159. Shop Now at Home Depot
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes magnetic screw guide, socket adaptors, & nut drivers
- impact rated bits w/ hex shank for impact drivers & drills
- Model: AR2040
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on a selection of over 80 hand and power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Discounts on select items for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save on a selection of lawn and garden items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
- It's back in-stock on June 10, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
You'll pay at least $35 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hole saw consisting of durable M3 steel
- backing plates
- Model: D180004
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $19.61 shipping charge.
- Ace Rewards members get this price. Not a member? It's free to join.
- includes 12" carbide tipped blade, wrench, dust bag, and vertical clamp
- sliding fence
- bevels 0° to 48° to the left and 0° to 3° to the right
- Model: DWS715
Expired Offers
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- speed control from 8,000 - 12,000 OPM
- one-handed locking
- dust bag
- Model: DCW210B
