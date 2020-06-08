New
DeWalt 20V 5" Cordless Random Orbital Sander
$100 for Ace Rewards members $130
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $11.78 shipping charge.
  • 12,000opm max speed
  • uses hook and loop type sand paper
  • includes dust collector bag
  • Model: DCW210B
Amazon · 6 days ago
DeWalt 20V 5" Cordless Random Orbital Sander
$93
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon

  • speed control from 8,000 - 12,000 OPM
  • one-handed locking
  • dust bag
  • Model: DCW210B
