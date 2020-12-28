You'd pay at least $140 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes two 12V battery packs, fast charger, belt hook, impact ready bit tip, and contractor bag
- LED light
- one-handed loading
- Model: DCF815S2
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
That's $54 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reliable impact driver design features a performance-optimized 18V motor providing high-torque, speed and control
- Professional power transmission delivers up to 1, 400 in. -Ibs. of max torque, 0-3, 600 no-load impacts per minute and 0-2, 800 RPM
- Hammer-and-anvil system maximizes impact performance, concentrating torque to the tool, not to the user
- Compact Impactor design features a head length of just 5. 9 in. and a weight of only 2. 3 lbs. (Tool only, not including battery)
- Combo kit comes with one 18V 2. 0 Ah slim pack battery and an 18V charger
- Voltage: 18.0
- Model: GDR18V-1400B12
- UPC: 000346642100
That's the best price we could find on a refurb by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PWRTL15".
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- Up to 2,500 RPM and 650 in/lbs of torque
- LED light
- 1/2" metal chuck
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Add 5 signs to your cart to get 2 of them free. It's a savings of $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
Save on a selection of over a dozen Sennheiser headphone models. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Headphones for $74 ($76 under the best price for a new unit).
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- minimizes drops
- reduces wobbles & breakage
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWA2T40IR
That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
