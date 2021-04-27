It's a low by $7, although most sellers charge $149. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- Includes impact wrench, two batteries, charger, and kit
- 3 modes
- 3 LED lights
- Up to 2,850 RPM
- Model: DCF902F2
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.75 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
That's $7 under our December refurb mention and $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx limited warranty applies.
- 20V MaxLithium battery and charger
- pressure cleaning lance and 20-ft. hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- draws from any fresh water source
- Model: WG625
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
You'd pay $3 more at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
