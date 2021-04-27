New
DeWalt 12V MAX BL 3/8" Li-Ion Impact Wrench Kit
$92 in cart $200
free shipping

It's a low by $7, although most sellers charge $149. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
Features
  • Includes impact wrench, two batteries, charger, and kit
  • 3 modes
  • 3 LED lights
  • Up to 2,850 RPM
  • Model: DCF902F2
