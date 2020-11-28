That's $75 less than you'd pay for these items if purchased separately. Buy Now at Lowe's
- miter saw is powered by a 15A motor to drive 4,000RPM
- heavy-duty work stand with miter saw mounting brackets has 1,000-lb capacity each
- Model: DWS715DWX725B
Published 1 hr ago
Most stores charge $129. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-Amp motor
- 0-52° miter angle range
- 0-45° bevel range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metabo was formerly Hitachi Power Tools.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- can be used corded via the MultiVolt AC adapter (sold separately)
- 36V miter saw
- 4 AH battery and charger
- Model: C3610DRAQAM
There are 38,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Most stores charge $110 or more.
Update: It's backordered for shipping (ships December 8 or 9), but some stores may have pickup availability as early as today. Buy Now at Home Depot
- guide bar scabbard
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
