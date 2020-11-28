New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 12" 15-Amp Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw + Heavy Duty Work Stand
$239 $452
That's $75 less than you'd pay for these items if purchased separately. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • miter saw is powered by a 15A motor to drive 4,000RPM
  • heavy-duty work stand with miter saw mounting brackets has 1,000-lb capacity each
  • Model: DWS715DWX725B
1 comment
Thorgar24
sold out
5 min ago

