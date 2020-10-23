It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ergonomic comfort grip handle
- LED light
- includes drill, two 20V MAX lithium ion batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD778C2
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- drill
- charger
- two batteries
- carry bag
- Model: DCD701F2
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" x 6"
- heavy-duty shank provides maximum durability
- cutting spurs provide optimum hole finish
- hex shank prevents slipping and fits all 1/4" quick change systems
- hang hole allows for bit storage and wire pulling
- Model: DW1586
Apply coupon code "491001" to cut it to $40 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 21-position clutch and 2-speed gear box
- 20V MAX lithium-ion battery w/ fuel gauge
- LED work light
That's $81 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tools Plus Outlet via Amazon.
- A 1-year Bosch warranty applies.
- 3 modes of operation; rotation only, rotary hammer and hammer only mode
- automatic bit locking, dust protection and maximum impact energy transfer
- 7.5 amp motor produces 1,300 RPM and 5,800 BPM
- Model: 11255VSR
It's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2 speeds
- 1/2" keyless chuck
- includes charger & battery
- Model: CMCD710C1
That's a buck cheaper than we found the refurb version elsewhere, and $9 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- built-in LED light
- includes charger and 2 12v lithium-ion batteries
- Model: PS31-2A
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on ten items, with prices from $12. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery charge.
- measures 72" x 38.5"
- plywood work surface with protective coating
- 600-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 56185
It's at least $138 more via third-party eBay sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Choose from over 50 items. Spend $499 and save $175, spend $349 and save $90 or spend $199 and save $30. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items score free shipping, but those that don't can be picked up in the store.
- Add your item to the cart to see the discounted price.
- Limits may apply.
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
