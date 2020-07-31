- Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Save $3 on this set. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 15 1" bits, 11 2" bits, two nut drivers, a magnetic screw lock sleeve, and bit tip holder
- Model: DWA2SLS30
That's a low by at least $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self-retracting guide sleeve
- Magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- Molder fits inside handy carrying case
- Self-retracting guide
- Model: DW2097CS
You'll pay at least $2 more to get this shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" ball groove shank
- Model: DW1589
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- battery, charger
- variable speed trigger
- Model: P20100
Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- powder-coated steel frame
- double attachment on each end to prevent tipping
- Model: H806S
At Ace Hardware, make a $5 donation to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and get a Miracle Bucket. Anything you can fit in the bucket gets 20% off the regular price. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some exclusions apply, and power tools and small appliances only get 10% off.
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- Available in Blue or Taupe.
Save $19 over Zoro's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" and 1/4" ratchets and sockets
- nut driver and bits
- hex keys
- Model: DWMT73801
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7/8" arbor
- C24R grit
- 13,300 max RPM
- Model: DW4528
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
- includes 40 bits
- Model: DWA2T40IR
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
